Investigation underway after van bursts into flames outside Saugus Walmart

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a van burst into flames outside of a Walmart in Saugus on Wednesday.

Video shared by Vinnie Scuderi showed flames ripping through a red van in the parking lot at 770 Broadway.

Firefighters have since extinguished the raging fire but the van was badly charred.

The owner of the van, whose name has not been released, was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital after suffering burnt eyebrows.

There were propane tanks inside the van but the cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical in nature, according to fire officials.

The blaze spread to a Mercedes that was parked next to the fan.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)