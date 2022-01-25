BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after vandals threw cones from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge bicycle pilot program into the Charles River on two separate incidents.

A large number of cones were thrown into the river overnight Friday into Saturday and Sunday into Monday, according to the Mass. Department of Transportation.

Officials say this act of vandalism disrupted the traffic setup, littered the river, and endangered all roadway users.

The cones have since been replaced.

Mass. DOT says the cones are intentionally moveable because it is a pilot program to evaluate the longer-term impact of a larger and more permanent bike lane on the bridge.

Mass. DOT is asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact law enforcement.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)