HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle caught on fire inside a building in Hopkinton early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at 17 Winter St. around 1:30 a.m. found heavy smoke coming from the building before locating a vehicle on fire in a paint booth, according to the Hopkinton Fire Department.

The sprinklers had activated and helped contain the fire until firefighters were able to knock down the flames.

There were no reported injuries.

The building was closed for business at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

