HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in Haverhill on Monday.

Train 683 was stopped in Haverhill following the incident, Amtrak Northeast said in a tweet.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a mangled truck in the woods about 20 feet from a railroad crossing and a train stopped about a half-mile up the track.

There is a heavy police and emergency presence in the area and the intersection has been roped off with crime scene tape.

No additional details were available.

Train 683 is currently stopped outside of Haverhill (HHL) due to a vehicle incident. We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 27, 2021

