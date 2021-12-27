HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in Haverhill on Monday.
Train 683 was stopped in Haverhill following the incident, Amtrak Northeast said in a tweet.
There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.
Video from SKY7 HD showed a mangled truck in the woods about 20 feet from a railroad crossing and a train stopped about a half-mile up the track.
There is a heavy police and emergency presence in the area and the intersection has been roped off with crime scene tape.
No additional details were available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
