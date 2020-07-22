Investigation underway after wanted man kills himself at Shrewsbury truck plaza

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a wanted man from out-of-state reportedly killed himself inside a bathroom at a truck plaza in Shrewsbury on Wednesday morning.

A state police bomb squad was called to Flynn’s Truck Plaza after investigators learned the individual may have been armed with explosives, according to law enforcement officials.

The owner of the truck stop, Ed Flynn, said the man drove into the parking lot and walked into a public bathroom, where he shot himself to death.

“In 84 years we have never had any incident,” Flynn said. “No matter what he was involved in, his life is lost and that is a tragedy.”

Flynn said the man was wanted by law enforcement but it’s not clear why state and local police were interested in finding him.

The car that the man was driving was searched and towed away from the scene.

Offices at the plaza were evacuated for a brief period of time but employees were later allowed to return to work.

It wasn’t immediately known if investigators recovered any explosives.

Authorities have since cleared the area.

