Investigation underway after wanted man’s skull found in active mining pit

(WHDH) — Authorities have launched an investigation after a wanted man’s skull was found in an active mining pit in Pennsylvania, officials said.

The skull of 34-year-old Jason Gold, of Lost Creek, was found in a mine in Schuylkill County in August 2016, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The skull was later sent to the University of North Texas for DNA testing and results returned a match to Gold.

Pennsylvania State Police learned of the DNA results in November 2019 and they were able to confirm that Gold had several active warrants in the area where his skull was found.

Gold had not been reported missing by any law enforcement agencies.

“Several family members were interviewed and were unable to provide further information on why Gold would have been where his body was discovered or why only his skull was discovered,” a Crime Stoppers news release said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-378-4454.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)