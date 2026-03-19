WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Gunfire rang out at a Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, police shot a man who had a knife.

“They rushed in,” Sami Davis said, who saw the police response. “It was very clearly something serious going on.”

The DA said the man was in distress when officers arrived. The shooting led to a bigger response.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to that moment. For those who come to the park for recreation, the news is hard to process.

“It’s really scary,” Diana Laenen said. “Like we honestly, We were just running and talking about it, like it will change how if we’re ever running there again. Like it’s hard to go back to normal after something so scary like that.”

The DA’s office said an officer tried to save the man, giving first aid before he was taken to a hospital. He did not survive.

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