Investigation underway after woman, 2-year-old found dead in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a 2-year-old in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Police officers found Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay, 2, in an apartment on Bodwell Road on Monday, officials said. Officials said there is no evidence to suggest a threat to the public.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Mercedes Tremblay died of a single gunshot to the head but the manner of death has not yet been determined, the AG’s office said. Officials are still investigating the cause and manner of Mason Tremblay’s death.

Anyone who had contact with either Mercedes Tremblay or Mason Tremblay since Dec. 6 is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)