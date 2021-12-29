FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Falmouth that left a woman seriously injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a dump truck outside the Express Mart on Alphonse Street around 10:30 a.m. determined the truck was backing up when it struck a woman who was standing behind it, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the truck’s back-up warning was operating properly and that the woman may have been distracted on her cellphone, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

