BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 69-year-old woman crashed an SUV into a building in Bridgewater on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 24 northbound just before 2 p.m. learned that a Wellesley woman had crashed a 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV into a building at the service plaza, according to state police.

There were no reported injuries.

The building sustained significant damage.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)