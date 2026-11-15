ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Rockland on Saturday that left a woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on School Street around 6 p.m. found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Rockland police. Her name has not been released.

An investigation determined that a gun was fired during an argument between two men and the woman was struck.

Both men have been taken into custody for questioning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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