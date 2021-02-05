Investigation underway after woman fatally shot inside Boston hotel

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally shot inside a hotel in Boston late Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot at the Hyatt Regency at 1 Ave de Lafayette around 11:30 p.m. found a woman on the fifteenth floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston EMS were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The woman’s death was the second fatal shooting in Boston on Thursday night.

A man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Capen and Evans streets around 10 p.m. was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No additional details were immediately available.

