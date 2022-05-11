BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death in Boston on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. found the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the stabbing.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is assisting Boston police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

