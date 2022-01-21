WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a woman in her sixties was killed when her car was hit by a Commuter Rail train near the North Wilmington station Friday night.

Investigators say the woman was driving east on Middlesex Avenue when the inbound Haverhill Line train hit her car.

The woman, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said all 54 passengers on the train were safely evacuated. Delays and other impacts to service are expected to continue into late Friday evening.

Investigators said they will be looking into whether the crossing bars were down at the time of the accident as well as if there have been any previous issues at this crossing.

“Considering there’s a death involved, we’re going to take as long and methodical as we have to be,” Transit police official Richard Sullivan said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)