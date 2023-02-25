MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Police say the woman was struck around 6:30 p.m. Friday on Elm Street. Her name has not been released.

The driver involved remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No additional information was immediately available.

