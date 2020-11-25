Investigation underway after woman found dead in Natick home

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead inside a home in Natick on Tuesday afternoon, officials announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call for an unresponsive person inside a fourth-floor apartment at 1 Chrysler Road shortly before 4 p.m. found a woman in her 30s who had died from apparent trauma, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Natick Police Chief James Hicks said in a joint news release.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the woman’s death is not a random event and there is no threat to the public, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Natick police with the investigation.

