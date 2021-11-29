SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in a crashed car in Springfield over the weekend.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of West Alvord Street on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. found an unresponsive woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car that had struck a parked car, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who had also been shot was later found near the scene of the crash, police said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

