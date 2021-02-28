Investigation underway after woman is struck and killed on Route 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed on Route 93 in Medford on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a body on Route 93 northbound just after midnight found the victim, a 22-year-old, just before Exit 32 and determined she was deceased, state police said.

An investigation suggests that she was in her friend’s vehicle when she got out and walked on the highway, officials said. She was then struck and killed by either a motor vehicle or vehicles.

Troopers are working to see what caused her to exit the vehicle.

No additional information was immediately released.

