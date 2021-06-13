DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a rollover crash in Cape Cod that left one woman dead and another injured early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Route 6 approaching exit 78A around 1 a.m. found a 22-year-old Hyannis woman suffering from fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the Hyannis woman, the driver of the Hyundai, crossed the solid yellow fog line on the northern edge of the road, driving onto the rumble strip. The woman then attempted to turn hard to reenter the travel lane, causing the vehicle to roll over and go off the southern edge of the road.

The woman, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front passenger of the vehicle, who had been wearing her seatbelt, was able to free herself from the car with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing by Massachusetts State Police.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)