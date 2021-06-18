CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a woman was killed in a rollover crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash on a section of the highway in Chicopee around 1:45 p.m. found a 36-year-old woman from Palmer suffering from serious injuries, according to state police.

Good Samaritans and emergency crews rendered aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that woman was driving east when she lost control, crossed over the median, and rolled over, state police added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

