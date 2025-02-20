BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman said she was locked inside a closed bar at Faneuil Hall in Boston and claimed she was drugged.

“This is absolutely frightening to me,” said Kathleen Joyce, chair of the Boston Licensing Board.

Police said they received a call on September 26 from a woman who said she woke up in a second floor bathroom at Ned Devine’s bar after it had closed.

One of the managers on duty that night, Christina Doherty, said security footage doesn’t appear to show any possible foul play.

“She had more than one drink,” Doherty said about what’s seen on the footage. “I know she stated she had one drink. But she had more than one drink. She got them from two different bartenders throughout the night. You don’t see her talking to any other bartenders. She stays with her core group, then I believe she gets a text message from her friend. She walks to the bathroom and then we don’t see her again until 2 a.m. But she’s not stumbling, she’s not making any judgement errors.”

A Boston police officer said the woman’s toxicology report came back negative.

An attorney representing Ned Devine’s said this was an unfortunate error in closing procedures during a private event and that the bar is taking it very seriously.

“This was not a normal 2 a.m. closing rundown throughout the premises,” attorney Dennis Quilty said. “This was a corporate event that was over at 11 p.m. Obviously, very glad this woman was not hurt in any way, but it was a mistake the licensee is responsible for and we take responsibility for it.”

