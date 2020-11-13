Investigation underway after woman reports assault in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Gardner police are investigating after a woman claims she as assaulted in broad daylight Friday.

Officers are asking residents to be on the lookout for a heavy-set white man with a buzzcut between 20 and 30-years-old after a woman reported that he grabbed her.

The woman said she was walking down Park Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. when a silver four-door sedan passed her slowly appearing to be lost, then went out of sight, according to a release issued but the police department.

She said the car then reversed and stopped across from her and the man behind the wheel shouted for her to come closer.

When she did, the driver allegedly made a comment toward her and when the woman tried to walk away, the man reached through the window and grabbed her shirt.

The woman was able to get away unharmed.

Though no similar incidents have been reported in the area, police are urging residents to be vigilant.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-632-5600.

