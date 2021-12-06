MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and injured by another woman following an altercation at a bar in New Hampshire early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester around 1:45 a.m. spoke with the victim, who claimed that one of her friends had been jumped by a group of women at 603 Bar and Grill prior to the shooting, according to the Manchester Police Department.

When the victim and her friends left the bar, police say they noticed a vehicle following them. Two women who the victim recognized from the bar then reportedly got out of the vehicle and one of them started firing a gun, striking the victim in the leg.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected shooter is said to have black hair and a medium build. She was said to be wearing a black jacket, a tight black shirt, and blue jeans.

Police say officers recovered several spent shell casings and found a vehicle that had been struck by bullets.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

