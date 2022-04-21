CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – An investigation is underway in Chelsea after police say a woman was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight that took place in broad daylight on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near a Silver Line stop on Washington Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of the shooting, according to a release issued by the police.

Upon their arrival, police said they found five shell casings littering the street and the 68-year-old woman was already on her way to the hospital. Police caught up with her on Everett Street and escorted her the rest of the way to Massachusetts General Hospital where she is being treated for a serious chest wound.

She is reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive.

Investigators believe the woman was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

They said a suspect took off down Sixth Street towards the MBTA station after the shooting. Another vehicle that is believed to be involved in the incident was stopped near the Revere Chelsea line.

“This broad daylight shooting illuminates, yet again, the dangers posed by people who carry illegal guns and demonstrate no reluctance to use them,” DA Kevin Hayden wrote in a statement.

No further details have been released.

