Investigation underway after woman shot, killed in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot and killed overnight in Rochester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Rochester police officers responding to a reported shooting on South Main Street following an incident involving two groups of people found a woman who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Rochester Police Chief Paul Toussaint said in a joint statement.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Wednesday to determine the exact cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Rochester Police Detective Geoff Moore at 603-330-7140.

