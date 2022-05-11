BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death in Boston on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood shortly before 10 p.m. found the woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim died as a result of her injuries, a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Her name has not been released.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

