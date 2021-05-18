Investigation underway after woman struck by car in Saugus

An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by a car in Saugus Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck on the northbound side of Route 1 in Saugus near where it intersects with Route 99 around 10:30 p.m., according to state police.

The victim is being treated for her injuries at the scene. Her condition has not been released.

Investigators closed the left two lanes as they worked to determine the details surrounding the crash.

So far, it is not clear if the driver stayed at the scene.

No further details have been made available.