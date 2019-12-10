Investigation underway after woman struck, injured by Brockton police cruiser

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and injured by a Brockton police cruiser on Tuesday.

State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section are at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. crash near 709 Main St., according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was struck by the cruiser as an officer was responding to an emergency call with their emergency system activated.

The officer stopped and administered first aid until other emergency personnel arrived.

The woman, whom neighbors say is in her 70s, was taken to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Neighbors also say she was later transported to a Boston area hospital.

Her condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately released.

Investigators performing a brakes test on the Brockton Police cruiser that hit a woman in the street this afternoon. Woman taken to the hospital, condition unknown #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QIk4YX7JlE — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) December 11, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)