BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hyde Park on Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of Vallaro Road around 6:45 p.m. found the woman, whose name has not been released, had been hit by a vehicle, according to Boston police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

