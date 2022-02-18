BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hyde Park on Thursday.

Officers responding to the area of Vallaro Road around 6:45 p.m. found the woman, whose name has not been released, had been hit by a vehicle, according to Boston police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)