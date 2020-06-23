Investigation underway after Worcester police cruiser vandalized

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police confirmed one of their cruisers was vandalized Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers assigned to an area near City Hall found the cruiser, which had been parked in a nearby garage, had been spray-painted with a “crude slogan,” according to police.

Officers did not share an image of the vandalism.

The matter is under investigation.

