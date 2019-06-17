Investigation underway after worker finds human remains behind Wakefield home

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after what appeared to be human remains were found behind a home in Wakefield on Monday.

Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area behind a home on Lake Shore Drive after a landscaper found what appeared to be human bones, shoes, and clothing behind a shed, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the human remains had been outside for an extended period of time.

A representative of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to take custody of the remains so that an autopsy can be conducted in the hopes of identifying the person and determining their cause of death.

The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Wakefield police.

In a statement, Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory said, “We appreciate the patience and assistance of members of the public today as this investigation is conducted.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Medical Examiner now in Wakefield where those human remains were discovered behind a shed this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/DvFCXEXyhC — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)