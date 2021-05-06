Investigation underway after worker killed in wall collapse at Newton construction site

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a worker died in a wall collapse at a construction site in Newton on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported wall collapse on Winchester Street around 8 a.m. found a 10-foot wall had fallen on a man in the backyard of a home, according to Newton Fire Chief Gino Lucchetti.

They started a rescue mission, which turned into a recovery operation after crews learned that the man had died, Lucchetti added.

Crews have since removed the body from underneath the wall.

The worker’s name has not been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration have launched an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

