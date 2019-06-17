Investigation underway after workers find body behind Wakefield home

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found behind a home in Wakefield on Monday.

Emergency crews could be seen scouring the area behind a home on Lake Shore Drive after workers renovating a house found human remains behind a shed, sources told 7NEWS’ Steve Cooper.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is responding to the scene to take custody of the remains so an autopsy can be conducted.

The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Wakefield police.

No additional information was immediately available.

