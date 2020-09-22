Investigation underway after young woman shot at parking garage in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a young woman was injured in a shooting at parking garage in Wakefield early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for medical aid at a parking garage at 14 Audubon Road around 3:50 a.m. found a woman in her 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries.

The shooting is not believed to be random and the public is not in danger, Skory said.

State troopers assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Wakefield police with the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)