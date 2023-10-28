WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester State University canceled events this weekend after double shooting on campus early Saturday morning, university officials said.

Massachusetts State Police said the incident around 2:30 a.m. was the result of an altercation near the parking garage. Two victims were transported to UMass Medical Center.

“Neither the victims or the suspected assailants are students of Worcester State University,” the Worcester County DA’s Office said in a statement.

Around 8 a.m., university officials issued a shelter-in-place order and confirmed a large police presence on campus. By 9 a.m., the order was lifted, but students and community members are asked to avoid the area.

University officials are also asking for the public’s help for photos and videos around the locations of Wasylean parking lot and Sheehan Hall.

Worcester State’s homecoming and family day weekend are also canceled.

Officials said that there is no immediate threat to campus.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

