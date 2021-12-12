AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a two-vehicle crash in Auburn on Saturday evening.

Officers responding to a crash in the area of Southbridge and Church streets found two heavily damaged vehicles that had left debris scattered across the roadway, according to Auburn police.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.

A street sweeper had to be called in to clear the roadway and Southbridge Street at Church Street was temporarily shut down for cleanup efforts, according to police.

Police say that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

