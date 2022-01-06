NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a four-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton on Thursday evening.

SKY7HD showed four mangled vehicles, including a taxi, a van, a car, and an SUV, being towed away from the scene.

The crash slowed down traffic on the westbound side of the Pike for a period of time, though all lanes are now back open.

No additional information was immediately available.

