PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a New Hampshire State Police trooper and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 northbound in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety says lanes on the highway near exit 3 will remain closed as part of the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

The NH Department of Safety is reporting a crash involving a @NH_StatePolice trooper and a tractor trailer unit on I-95 near exit 3 in Portsmouth. Lanes of I-95 North will remain closed this morning as part of the investigation. An update will be provided later this morning. — NH Department of Safety (@NH_DeptSafety) October 28, 2021

