PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a crash involving a New Hampshire State Police trooper and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 northbound in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety says lanes on the highway near exit 3 will remain closed as part of the investigation.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox