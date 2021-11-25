NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a crash on Interstate 95 in Norwood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say a car with a family inside flipped over the guard rail and crashed into the woods after being sideswiped by another vehicle.

A child from the car that crashed into the woods was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police. He is expected to be okay.

The driver of the other vehicle stopped and remained at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

