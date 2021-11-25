NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a crash on Interstate 95 in Norwood on Thursday afternoon.

Officers say a car with a family inside flipped over the guard rail and crashed into the woods after being sideswiped by another vehicle.

A child from the car that crashed into the woods was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police. He is expected to be okay.

The driver of the other vehicle stopped and remained at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox