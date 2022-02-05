BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a deadly early morning shooting in Brockton on Saturday.

The shooting took place on Auna Drive, according to Brockton police.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release additional information at a later time.

Brockton Police Detectives and detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA's Office are investigating a fatal shooting early this morning on Auna Drive. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office may release further information once developments warrant. — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) February 5, 2022

