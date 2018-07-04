BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting in Roxbury Tuesday night.

Officers responding to 134 Crawford Street found a man in his 30s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)