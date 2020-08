CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the untimely death of an infant in Claremont, New Hampshire, officials said Sunday.

State attorney general Gordon J. MacDonald is leading the investigation, his office said.

No additional information was immediately released.

