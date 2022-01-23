WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal crash in Wellfleet early Sunday morning.

Officers advised motorists to expect police activity in the area of Route 6 and Old Wharf road as Wellfleet police and Massachusetts state police conduct an investigation into the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.

