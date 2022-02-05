BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a fatal shooting Brockton on Saturday morning.
The shooting took place on Auna Drive, according to Brockton police.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release additional information at a later time.
