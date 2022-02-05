BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation following a fatal shooting Brockton on Saturday morning.

The shooting took place on Auna Drive, according to Brockton police.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release additional information at a later time.

Brockton Police Detectives and detectives assigned to the Plymouth County DA's Office are investigating a fatal shooting early this morning on Auna Drive. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office may release further information once developments warrant. — Brockton Police (@BrocktonPolice) February 5, 2022

