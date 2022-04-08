REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Revere that left one person hospitalized Friday night, according to police.

Officers were called to the scene on Broadway and Fernwood Avenue because a man was standing in the middle of the road, one witness said. When they responded, authorities say the suspect was waving a gun and then open fire on them when they tried to get closer to him.

The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital.

People are urged to avoid the area. Police say this is an isolated incident.

Investigation under way Broadway/Fernwood Ave. Officer involved shooting. One suspect suffered a non life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area. — Revere Police (@reverepolice) April 9, 2022

State police are assisting in the investigation. There has been no word on what led up to the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

