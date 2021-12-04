WALPOLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Walpole, New Hampshire that left one person hospitalized early Saturday morning, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

A New Hampshire state trooper and a Walpole police officer responded to a report of a suicidal man at a residence on County Road shortly after 3 a.m., the AG’s office said in an official statement released Saturday afternoon.

A confrontation reportedly ensued between the man and police outside the residence. During the confrontation, the state trooper allegedly fired his gun and wounded the man, according to the AG’s office.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His name has not been released.

Neither of the officers were wearing a body cam at the time of the incident, said the AG’s office.

No officers were injured during the incident and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)