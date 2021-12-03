BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation following a rollover crash in Braintree on Friday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Elm Street at Adams Street found a red sedan rolled over onto its side and debris littering the roadway.

Elm Street eastbound has been temporarily closed amid cleanup efforts, according to Braintree police.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

MVA Rollover: Elm St at Adams. Elm street eastbound is closed at this time. Seek alt routes. pic.twitter.com/Q0PEPjzOYy — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) December 3, 2021

