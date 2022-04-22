LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is active and ongoing in Leominster after an officer was struck by a car.

A silver sedan with a hole in the windshield was parked in the middle of Lancaster and Elm Hill Avenue Friday night as crews worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The officer was rushed to an area hospital. Their condition has not been released.

An employee at a nearby gas station told 7NEWS the officer was struck while directing traffic around another accident that happened earlier.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)