Investigation underway in Lowell after kids say they were approached by police impersonator

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after three children said they were approached at a bus stop in Lowell on Tuesday by a man claiming to be a police officer.

Officers responding to the area of Central and Crosby streets just after 4 p.m. spoke with two brothers and their cousin who said a man had approached them, identified himself as a police officer and grabbed one of them, according to Lowell police Capt. James Hodgson.

The man, who was not in a police uniform, allegedly asked the child that he grabbed: “Are you coming with me or are they?”

The children were able to walk away and get home safely. Their parents then alerted police.

Detectives searched the area and gathered surveillance video from several businesses but no arrests have been made.

Police are looking to question a white man with a gray beard who was said to be wearing a dark jacket and hat.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)