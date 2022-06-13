BOSTON (WHDH) - A man died of an apparent gunshot wound in Roxbury, and police are investigating his death.

Just before 9:30 Sunday night, Boston Police responded to a call for a person shot in Roxbury. On arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

